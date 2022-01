when passions

are rendered

and the last starling sailed –

when all I recall

of the summer

we loved –

is the flush of your skin

melded with mine

a view of the sky

through your eyes

as gifted this poet

moments so clear –

words without hope

to describe

the way your smile lingered

as coffee was poured

night making sense

of the day

when time

is negated

for sake of my heart

the curve of the moon

as he sleeps

when all i have left

of your voice

in the dark –

is passed as a wing

through the trees

. . .