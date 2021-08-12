I will wait

til time is nothing

save for lies we left behind

and every road

a moment stretched between

the hesitant beginning

from a start we dared conceive

a flower resurrected

by the seed

I will wait

til rings are counted

by those denied our names

fashioned as a breath

into a sigh

I will wait

the fall of everything

every dream to living lost

as trees we planted

yesterday

push beyond the sky

. . .