Tags
days beyond our days, history, hope, life, love, nature, poetry, seasons, story, time, truth, witness
I will wait
til time is nothing
save for lies we left behind
and every road
a moment stretched between
the hesitant beginning
from a start we dared conceive
a flower resurrected
by the seed
I will wait
til rings are counted
by those denied our names
fashioned as a breath
into a sigh
I will wait
the fall of everything
every dream to living lost
as trees we planted
yesterday
push beyond the sky
. . .