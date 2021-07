in the pause

of grey November –

bluest feathers

ashes fell

into secrets

I remembered not to tell

lest they soar away

pearly blue

wingeds seeking flight

floating into echoes

all can hear

will another sun

be realized

things I whispered there

written to your skin –

upon your soul

will I remember silence traded

when I’ve forgotten

every word –

will love become

the only voice

I know

. . .