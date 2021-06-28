Tags
as easy as breathing, discovery, life, love, memory, mustery, nature, seasons, sigh, spirit, time, youth
do you remember me
a lily
tall beneath the pines
the scent of easter sundays
long ago
a push where you
were not so used to being
lest I stay –
a path beyond the only place
we know
do you remember
how you loved me –
how i love you still
despite the tides
the rise of ancient winds
do you remember
how it was
with nothing to compare
lifetimes gone –
and I am there
again
a place apart
where living stalled
eternity
a sigh
I found you
as you found me –
as breath
beneath the pines
. . .