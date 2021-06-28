do you remember me

a lily

tall beneath the pines

the scent of easter sundays

long ago

a push where you

were not so used to being

lest I stay –

a path beyond the only place

we know

do you remember

how you loved me –

how i love you still

despite the tides

the rise of ancient winds

do you remember

how it was

with nothing to compare

lifetimes gone –

and I am there

again

a place apart

where living stalled

eternity

a sigh

I found you

as you found me –

as breath

beneath the pines

. . .