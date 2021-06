of stars

I have forgotten

– hands

that fit the same

a compass once beholding

set in clay

was given up to rust

and stripped of destiny –

rivers swim

beyond our shores

oceans none can see

there are no maps

of circumstance

heaven help me now

I cannot hear

the night birds

lest they call

fading into forests

becoming one I knew –

a path

between forevers –

a night beyond

the blue

. . . ❤