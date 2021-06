for the briefest

of breaths –

soul is the same

as slipped across ages

and spread to a page –

an ending made simple

a vow sure to break

was call to remember

a dream come awake –

unspoken tomorrows

by promise undone

a thief of transgressions

forbidden by none

I shall live

with the learning –

and cling to the bar

was lifted by love

gone a little

too far

. . .