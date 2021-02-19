was never my intent

to carry all this grief –

to bend beneath the load

of circumstance

hastened by the notion

my heart would never mend

would squander

every breath –

if given chance

such foolishness

I should have seen –

surely learned by now

the way love is

the way love works

to give

as we allow

but I won’t lie

I can’t pretend

there hasn’t been some pain –

learning as it were

to live again

haunted by a promise

whispered long ago

within the dark

an ember of the sun

is wrapped in sweet reminders

lest my soul forget

beyond this night –

another day will come

. . .