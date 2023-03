once before

like this

it was

we waited near to dark

lifting up our prayers

my soul to keep

near it was

to almost

came the sun

one more amen

bruised to find the lesson

of our knees

forgiven to surrender

sure to lay me down

in shadows

where the cross

was just a tree

a canopy of sparrows

bursting full with blooms

rings beneath

the branches

a blessing to receive

heaven sent to find us

graces without end

love became the answer

to our pleas

. . .