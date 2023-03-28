a redbud weeps

beside the fence –

and i can’t help but wonder

where your feet are planted

all your heart obeys

are there woods

you still remember

paths from yesterday –

how many roads

i scarce can count

brought me back your way

a maple climbs

and all her limbs

are bent to touch the sky

in every turn

i feel the ache for you

lives forgotten

how it was i came

to understand

what this is –

and where my love

is true

a purple vine

plays beneath an ancient

stand of pines

murmurs of

i love you

fill the trees

sometimes i rediscover

all the places you remain –

as near my breath

becoming –

cradled

by the breeze

. . .