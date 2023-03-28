a redbud weeps
beside the fence –
and i can’t help but wonder
where your feet are planted
all your heart obeys
are there woods
you still remember
paths from yesterday –
how many roads
i scarce can count
brought me back your way
a maple climbs
and all her limbs
are bent to touch the sky
in every turn
i feel the ache for you
lives forgotten
how it was i came
to understand
what this is –
and where my love
is true
a purple vine
plays beneath an ancient
stand of pines
murmurs of
i love you
fill the trees
sometimes i rediscover
all the places you remain –
as near my breath
becoming –
cradled
by the breeze
. . .