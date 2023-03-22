despite my

resolution

to keep you arms away

a distant sun –

i couldn’t reach by car

a voice

almost for certain

not quite faded

still i grieve

the sound of your hello –

it doesn’t matter

where you are

i’m tortured

by the notion

you would let me go

this way –

you don’t speak my name

don’t feel the same

some days

despite my sore confession

i don’t love you –

still i do

tis not for me to ever

understand

how it is my heart

remembers

everything

i never said

destiny

i dare not lay to rest

everything you are

to love –

is all i am

. . .