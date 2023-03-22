despite my
resolution
to keep you arms away
a distant sun –
i couldn’t reach by car
a voice
almost for certain
not quite faded
still i grieve
the sound of your hello –
it doesn’t matter
where you are
i’m tortured
by the notion
you would let me go
this way –
you don’t speak my name
don’t feel the same
some days
despite my sore confession
i don’t love you –
still i do
tis not for me to ever
understand
how it is my heart
remembers
everything
i never said
destiny
i dare not lay to rest
everything you are
to love –
is all i am
. . .