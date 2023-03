had we time

to make it over

time to do again

what was left

undone

left unsaid

traded for another

life we might have lived

days we might have

passed

sweeter the temptation

to get it right

would earn our trust

take our nights

had we time

again (remember) –

to learn

the way to love

differently somehow

a place of rest

beyond whatever time

and breath

allow

. . .