i want a white dress

a red painted wagon

a tractor i can’t drive

but i can watch

you from the window

of a dream

no one noticed

growing from weeds

constellations

in your eyes

i want a sunset

tennessee

or alabama

it don’t matter

to the roads

that brought us home

i want a white dress

a red painted wagon

a tractor

i can’t drive

but i can watch

you from the window

of a dream

. . .