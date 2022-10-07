was this

for warmth I waited

crooked boards and thread –

a light

to ease the dark

above the pines

distance traveled

who am I to squander

what remains

to still my ache

with wonder

what of you

was ever mine

another season

captive to your eyes

was this

the home i never left

when fell into

the pond –

drowned one summer day

mid july

did you grieve

til dreams were tendered

by words

that never came –

an ancient map

stars we called

by name

was this

the chance forever took

one winter as we lay

curled against each other –

do you remember

. . .