words are offered

unyielding –

scrapped from pages

divine tho they be

moments

split open

and scattered

are gift to the soul

with comfort to seek

verses and

poetry

rhyme sometimes raw

as blood turned

to ink

by the page

by the fall

who will remember

how it was then

we wrote

without thinking

without feeling

at all

what was meant

unintended

as a line spoke aloud

as truth

we were hoping to breathe

who shall give voice

to some other

we were –

poetry left the heart

to receive

. . .