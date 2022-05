tell me

where your words

have gone

where the key

is kept

will truth

be ours to scatter

o’er lifetimes

we have left

will time

resort to flying

will your heart

find rest with mine

will words

be lost in how it was

to break

were my faith

a consequence –

of a promised

one more verse

where time is stilled

with every sigh

remembered

tell me

where your words

have gone –

where the key

is kept

. . .