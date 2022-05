lest that you

remember –

how it was

here in my arms

poetry spilled over

from the past

gleaming like a river

slicing through the pines

choose

as you were choosing

let or beg me stay

fill my cup

with everything you lack

were that

circumstance

be all I ever asked

a place to fall

kinder hurts to grieve

when every vow is spoken

will you believe me

then –

how I came for you

evidence

surviving –

as distant was the life

we chose to leave

. . .