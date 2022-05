til there is nothing

I will tarry –

beneath these roads

where silence sleeps

within the dust

where night is gathered

denied the fire

we burned

between

til comes again

I shall find you

near as my next breath

to this

I will sit

within this pining

assured of love’s

immortal kiss

resolved

of rules

time decided

of sorrows not yet

felled by light

truth shall come

without permission

with faith to seek

a new

sunrise

. . .