i have waited

for the season

you might reach for me

this way

when the snow has melted

and every fate

resigned

would that you remember

marigold and blush

of kisses sure

to bind your soul

with mine

i have waited

near the shadows –

pressed my heart

against the stars

casting out my prayers

to destiny

tempted to retreating

cotton wrapped around

touch

wherever touch

was sworn

to be

. . .