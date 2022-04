had I days

left to squander –

time to give away

the right of grace

sorrows broken free

from everything we wanted

everything we changed

where comes my love

with promise

e’er to be –

a dying wish

a bitter taste –

forgiveness I let lie

negated by the winter

some solace

given here

shall I wait

forever –

this purpose to

receive

another

one more life

to hold you near

. . .