when war is come

and I have prayed

the fathers intervene

to carve a crystal fountain

from the seas

healing hearts

and easing every memory

of loss –

taking back of hurts

we fell between

as tears aligned

with rumor –

sons by sons are grieved

a disillusioned truth

returned as stone

I will sit the night

every night

until the end becomes

a place to start

with pieces left

of home

. . .