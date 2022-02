how much of me

is written –

to the rafters

of your heart

a purple painted

flower

faded now

what of words

I worried with –

were washed out

by the flood

letters set to sail

beyond your touch

what of ink

has stained your hands

worn your fingers blue

a rhyme

no longer worthy

but to curse

were there pages

still to ponder –

moments meant to keep

safe within the

memory

of verse

. . .