was never yours

to carry

never mine to touch

the distance to forever

from a moment

neath the oaks –

a perfect afternoon

for falling

was not for me

to squander

your name upon my lips –

the taste

of sunday morning

on my tongue

was never meant

for whispers –

search the night for me

come before

the frost is

melt away

what we knew

was left for knowing

in every moment

we begin

. . .