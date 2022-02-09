Tags
all I really know, always we begin, life, love, memory, moments, nature, time
was never yours
to carry
never mine to touch
the distance to forever
from a moment
neath the oaks –
a perfect afternoon
for falling
was not for me
to squander
your name upon my lips –
the taste
of sunday morning
on my tongue
was never meant
for whispers –
search the night for me
come before
the frost is
melt away
what we knew
was left for knowing
in every moment
we begin
. . .
