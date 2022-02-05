take me back

the way we came –

so I might see the sun

left to live

in stories

dreams

of deepest elm

so I might reach

for heaven –

the memory

of lace

folded into dust

another morning

come

take me back

if you can find

the road that was

remains

pressed against

the mountains –

caverns

without name

take me back

remember me

into the place

where light was born

fashion me a star

above the trees

. . .