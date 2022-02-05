take me back
the way we came –
so I might see the sun
left to live
in stories
dreams
of deepest elm
so I might reach
for heaven –
the memory
of lace
folded into dust
another morning
come
take me back
if you can find
the road that was
remains
pressed against
the mountains –
caverns
without name
take me back
remember me
into the place
where light was born
fashion me a star
above the trees
. . .
Laura Denise said:
So beautiful. I long to go back!
thereluctantpoet said:
Reblogged this on The Reluctant Poet.
isai27 said:
Beautiful words.