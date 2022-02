for moments there

sun bleached red

leaves were

falling down

parchment wings

against the sky

I’ve never been

one to curse –

one to bleed for long

the sky split open

goodbye

names resurface

pieces of a way I cannot find

tempted by a place

I linger still

with so much to remember

so few to put it down

prayers to ease

the wanting –

for words beyond

my will

. . .