forgive my heart

for failing –

arms for letting go

denied the faith

for more than want –

some other fate

to know

when all is lost

remember this –

love I keep for you

hands resolved

to holding

what was never ours

to lose

take and know

for all that was

remains

within my heart

years succumb to living

lifelines split

apart

pressed as one

into the glass –

truth negating time

a kiss

to haunt my whisper

breath the same

as mine

. . .