forgive my heart
for failing –
arms for letting go
denied the faith
for more than want –
some other fate
to know
when all is lost
remember this –
love I keep for you
hands resolved
to holding
what was never ours
to lose
take and know
for all that was
remains
within my heart
years succumb to living
lifelines split
apart
pressed as one
into the glass –
truth negating time
a kiss
to haunt my whisper
breath the same
as mine
. . .