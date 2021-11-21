for every path

another comes

a journey unintended –

sacred truths

of spruce and evergreen

wrapped in fragrant blossom –

moss and ancient waters

heretofore a destiny

unseen

choices where

it seemed were none

loss once deemed as prize

evermore is witness

to the time we took

in finding –

wandering our way to home

as sorrow

filled our eyes

moments held

above the rest –

souvenirs and trinkets

a flight we missed

another dream set sail

highways running

north to south –

a gravel road to nowhere

miles to make

another truth to tell

. . .