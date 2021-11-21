for every path
another comes
a journey unintended –
sacred truths
of spruce and evergreen
wrapped in fragrant blossom –
moss and ancient waters
heretofore a destiny
unseen
choices where
it seemed were none
loss once deemed as prize
evermore is witness
to the time we took
in finding –
wandering our way to home
as sorrow
filled our eyes
moments held
above the rest –
souvenirs and trinkets
a flight we missed
another dream set sail
highways running
north to south –
a gravel road to nowhere
miles to make
another truth to tell
. . .
Laura Denise said:
Wow! (Sooooo talented!) So many beautiful layers…
Baydreamer said:
Beautiful!