Tags
beauty, closer now to heaven than the stars, death, faith, fear, freedom, life, mystery, nature, release, sorrow, truth
had time
herself delayed
for to listen as my love
what freedoms come
to swallow up your fears
release as I
once promised
wings returned to flight
a dark
beyond the search
of constellations
wishes falling round
denied a place
to keep
ashes white with snow
adorn the path
had time delayed
forever –
one minute more
for me
wherever now my wings
are sworn to reach
. . .
Rahul Gaur said:
Simply stunning words!
tornadoday said:
Thank you…. ❤
thereluctantpoet said:
