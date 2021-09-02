Tags

, , , , , , , , , , ,

had time
herself delayed
for to listen as my love
what freedoms come
to swallow up your fears
release as I
once promised
wings returned to flight
a dark
beyond the search
of constellations
wishes falling round
denied a place
to keep
ashes white with snow
adorn the path
had time delayed
forever –
one minute more
for me
wherever now my wings
are sworn to reach

. . .