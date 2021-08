in the blush

before twilight falls

on stars I know by name

tis there

a sigh unguarded

you remain

in light

before the sun arrives

to sit

atop my barn

in breezes come

a whisper

through the pines

tis there

amid the places –

I’ve decided

I can bear

souvenirs of all

I thought

to love

with breath

before dreams return

as shadows

shape the night –

as story

not yet told

you remain

. . .