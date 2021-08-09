had i reason

to remember –

a map that held my name

roads I never traveled

feel the distance

just the same

when lights are low

and you are there

awaiting

my return

i hear your voice

sometimes –

feel your presence

with the dawn

sometimes i swear

you linger in the shadows

of my lawn

a smile

I’ve ne’er forgotten

my kiss still

on your lips

had i something

left to barter –

weathered poetry

writ down

the memory of somewhere

we remain

we are found

beyond the reach of never

close enough to now

waiting still the way

would bring you

home

. . .