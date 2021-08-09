Tags

had i reason
to remember –
a map that held my name
roads I never traveled
feel the distance
just the same
when lights are low
and you are there
awaiting
my return

i hear your voice
sometimes –
feel your presence
with the dawn
sometimes i swear
you linger in the shadows
of my lawn
a smile
I’ve ne’er forgotten
my kiss still
on your lips

had i something
left to barter –
weathered poetry
writ down
the memory of somewhere
we remain
we are found
beyond the reach of never
close enough to now
waiting still the way
would bring you
home

. . .