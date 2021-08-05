Tags
granny kept his secrets
until the day she died –
surrendered with her breath
every want
to question why
some stories flow a river
beginning at the end
til all we have is what became
of places we have been
tis why the nightbird cries
remembering her song
– what man became my father
when mama came along
I hold my demons closer
than words I dare not speak
truths that weigh much more
than you love me
for every doubt
another waits
to claim the life between
who I was before I was –
dreams I dream
for every secret traded
there are some I’ll never tell
– why granny kept her boots
in the woods
beyond the well
. . .