granny kept his secrets

until the day she died –

surrendered with her breath

every want

to question why

some stories flow a river

beginning at the end

til all we have is what became

of places we have been

tis why the nightbird cries

remembering her song

– what man became my father

when mama came along

I hold my demons closer

than words I dare not speak

truths that weigh much more

than you love me

for every doubt

another waits

to claim the life between

who I was before I was –

dreams I dream

for every secret traded

there are some I’ll never tell

– why granny kept her boots

in the woods

beyond the well

. . .