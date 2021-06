I’ve no pride

but what I wear

no greed

I can implore

as evidence you loved me

I have none

no ash to sprinkle

time to mourn

a lock to slow your hand

I dare not trim

the light

or move away

the road

that serves apologies

is missing from

my love

tho I am not so far

that I can’t see

that I don’t feel you

in the morning

while making up my bed

remnants of a dream

were come

to stay

. . .