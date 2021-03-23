of moments shared

the count too few –

a route for getting back

runs east to west

and north beyond my view

pages torn

and photos faded

where am I to go

when every shred of evidence

is nothing I can hold

no souvenirs

or passion cleft –

no path we walked along

no proof exists beyond my heart

of love we must have known

can’t change the rules

to resurrect

a life before you came

the girl I was before I learned

the taste that was your name

if e’er a means were garnered

and I with time to prove

how long the waste in seeking

all I know as truth

of stars where darkness

used to be

solace for days between

truth I held when no one knew

how it was

to dream

. . .