evening wears heavy

a hole in my heart –

the lights have all blown away

nights once so dear

have relinquished their hold

as wishes fell stars

into flame

given forever

where might I land –

held to this love

so long

letting go

memories soften

as moonlight on skin –

born of a touch

now etched to my soul

a coming together

for breaking in pieces

returning as life once again –

was love ever offered

a place to return

when tied to the memory

of where we began

. . .