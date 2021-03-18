Tags
acceptance, evening, forgiveness, grace, joy, life beyond the leaving, love, places, returning, time
evening wears heavy
a hole in my heart –
the lights have all blown away
nights once so dear
have relinquished their hold
as wishes fell stars
into flame
given forever
where might I land –
held to this love
so long
letting go
memories soften
as moonlight on skin –
born of a touch
now etched to my soul
a coming together
for breaking in pieces
returning as life once again –
was love ever offered
a place to return
when tied to the memory
of where we began
. . .