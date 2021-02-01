do you miss the ache
of my hand in yours
another day –
my head against your heart
when darkness falls
unwilling
to the soul that waited long
will you feel my love
settled with you
there
as more than touch
more than breath returning
more than words
rewritten to your skin
wherever time
was promised
let it be as it has been
a place
where love remembered
wakes again
feel the warmth
this tender ache
my hand within your hand
a falling rain
of memories persist
where once
is still –
a dream recalled
my head against your heart
awaiting us a lifetime
such as this
. . .