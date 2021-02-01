do you miss the ache

of my hand in yours

another day –

my head against your heart

when darkness falls

unwilling

to the soul that waited long

will you feel my love

settled with you

there

as more than touch

more than breath returning

more than words

rewritten to your skin

wherever time

was promised

let it be as it has been

a place

where love remembered

wakes again

feel the warmth

this tender ache

my hand within your hand

a falling rain

of memories persist

where once

is still –

a dream recalled

my head against your heart

awaiting us a lifetime

such as this

. . .