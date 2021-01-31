of the ways I came

and here before –

you waited my arrival

kept the candle lit

beyond the cursing sun

wishing now

a welcome home

without the need for blaming

without the want to understand

the reason I was gone

no want for tears

we gave them all

and kicked the boards

for crying –

swore to never love

if love were true

passed a night (or more than one)

without a word between us –

spent the chill of winter

wide awake

and back to back

I wondered

as to moments –

longest time

til I would go –

how much of this

was more than fate –

to prove it wasn’t easy

years from love we loved

before the first

we came too late

straight back chairs

empty lockets –

swore the stars to secret

I left a crumpled note

beneath the bed

planted corn between the

vines –

and waited yellow roses

marked the ways

you knew me

one by lonely one

. . .