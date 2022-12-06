Tags
divine truth, grace, in another life, love, memory, returning home
twilight falls soft
in shades of remember
charcoal and pitch
as the day
i was born
drifted a ways
with nothing to tether
silences sweet
as a breath
wrapped around
was destiny left
in the arms of a stranger
a night you lay claim
some other to prove
blind to the danger
grievance
in falling ~
unaware of the journey
stars burning
through
gathering moondust
pools on the pasture
shimmering drops
of promise divine
cured of the heartbreak
heaven returning
to save what was waited ~
this moment
to find
. . .