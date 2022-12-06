twilight falls soft

in shades of remember

charcoal and pitch

as the day

i was born

drifted a ways

with nothing to tether

silences sweet

as a breath

wrapped around

was destiny left

in the arms of a stranger

a night you lay claim

some other to prove

blind to the danger

grievance

in falling ~

unaware of the journey

stars burning

through

gathering moondust

pools on the pasture

shimmering drops

of promise divine

cured of the heartbreak

heaven returning

to save what was waited ~

this moment

to find

. . .