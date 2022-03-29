there’s a point
where words have no memory
no rush to confess
what was lost
a fire burned out
petals retreat
retuned as a moment
eternity kept
apart from the sinner
devoid the saint
– with only
the heart
to remember
. . .
29 Tuesday Mar 2022
Posted Poetry, spirituality
