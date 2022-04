wherever now

your story waits

with no regard for years

where touch is felt –

I was made

to find you here

where every word

is silenced

by the music of a sigh

breath beneath the

shadow of a shiver

mine

remembered me

this holy grace –

pressed against

a dream

wherein this evermore

I recognize

just the same

tho not the same

I find you like the first

familiar

unfamiliar

as the pull

of ancient skies

. . .