was a time

you were waiting

the first alarm to ring

would pull me

from my dream

into your arms

into the warmth of sunrise

burning me your skin

restless in our

promise

to begin

wrapped inside

a silence –

the measure of a sigh

intimacy

with barely room

to breathe

touch is come

reminders

of the night we’ve

passed beyond

forgotten now

the fleeting thought

to leave

. . .