I shall wait

beyond the silent

empty places

I am found –

for the resurrected moment

you return

as daybreak

thru my windows –

a voice within the dark

tis there

this dreamer dreams

we are one

I shall wait

the revelation –

as starlings taking flight

a touch without salvation

to defend

I will linger

as a promise

of some other come for me

a poet without cause

or destiny

I shall wait

the morning after

wherever hope is stored

trusting light

to find the light

in love

we knew

before

. . .