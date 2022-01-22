spare your

righteous discontent

(your choice)

to make it mine

where fault was laid

one summer night

(warmth)

beneath the pines

was then I took

of your first breath

(words you dared

not speak)

home

was ours for finding

I was you

(you were me)

for a time

sometimes much longer

than the flash

of one dark star

I knew the way would come

and you would go

miles beyond

the place where I might reach

to find you (still)

dreaming neath

an ancient stand

of pines

. . .