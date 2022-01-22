Tags
spare your
righteous discontent
(your choice)
to make it mine
where fault was laid
one summer night
(warmth)
beneath the pines
was then I took
of your first breath
(words you dared
not speak)
home
was ours for finding
I was you
(you were me)
for a time
sometimes much longer
than the flash
of one dark star
I knew the way would come
and you would go
miles beyond
the place where I might reach
to find you (still)
dreaming neath
an ancient stand
of pines
. . .
PapaBear said:
Hmmmph !!! I’m always dreaming ! Hahahaha ………………..xo