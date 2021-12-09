had i known

my fervent whisper

might reach beyond

the veil

beyond the break

where sunlight fills

your eyes

had i sensed

your permission

as you strolled

beneath the boughs

courted by the shadows

in a world

of here and now

had i known

you were missing

everything

i miss of you

as breath

against my shiver

– resurrecting

every truth

had i known

this day would come

anew

tho never quite

the same

as the first you heard

me whisper –

the first i spoke

your name

. . .