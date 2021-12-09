Tags
had i known
my fervent whisper
might reach beyond
the veil
beyond the break
where sunlight fills
your eyes
had i sensed
your permission
as you strolled
beneath the boughs
courted by the shadows
in a world
of here and now
had i known
you were missing
everything
i miss of you
as breath
against my shiver
– resurrecting
every truth
had i known
this day would come
anew
tho never quite
the same
as the first you heard
me whisper –
the first i spoke
your name
. . .