dare I imagine

only us

an endless stretch

of blue –

oceans clear

as rivers rise

emptied of their truth

forests cloaked

in silence

as proof of all

we’ve done

ten thousand lifetimes

ended for the one

. . .

I often imagine a future me (another life) beyond the one I touch. I grieve for her – for a beauty she will only know by remembering this life….a breath she will not know to miss.