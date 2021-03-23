silver swords

pierce the soil

and rise to dwarf the clover

purple sashes wrap

to slender legs

branches bent by evergreen

are pressed against the bloom

of sycamore and dogwood

ancient plum with weed

yet all I feel

as breezes blow

is a reminder to allow

a story here becoming

what I’ve read

and what I know –

how their fragrance

fills my senses

with the memory of snow –

of last September

maples swirling

just beyond my bed –

as falling leaves surrendered

to habits of regret

for harvests lost

as lessons found –

how it was we came

to touch the sweetest season

yet love them all

the same

. . .