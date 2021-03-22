let me mend the part

which hurts the most –

and love where needed best

let me whisper

when no other vow will do

let the essence of my promise

be enough to calm your soul

when I speak of love

you know I speak

to you

let me ease whate’er

needs easing –

let me bear what dreams can’t keep

I will hear without you saying –

I will feel what I can’t see

let me take of all

and take some more

whate’er you have to lose

I will guard the night you sleep beneath

and brave the stars

for you

. . .