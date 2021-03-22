Tags
a name upon my lips, blessings in sorrow, burdens, come around some sunday, comfort, divine truth, intimacy, moments, protector, stars
let me mend the part
which hurts the most –
and love where needed best
let me whisper
when no other vow will do
let the essence of my promise
be enough to calm your soul
when I speak of love
you know I speak
to you
let me ease whate’er
needs easing –
let me bear what dreams can’t keep
I will hear without you saying –
I will feel what I can’t see
let me take of all
and take some more
whate’er you have to lose
I will guard the night you sleep beneath
and brave the stars
for you
. . .
