whatever this

ache was meant

to steal away my joy

i will not stay

i will not lend

my heart

to break (for less)

than love that bears

the scars i wear

love that knows me well

i will not fall

(not far)

i will not let you

hurt me now

whatever this

were not for love

came to be

my truth

love i thought i knew

(i didn’t know)

when measured from a moment

bridges fell

(bridges burned)

before i knew how much

of love

remained (of me)

to learn

. . .