sometimes

i remember –

the ways we were then

and nights

i dare not to speak

of them now

pages discovered

sometimes while i dream

you are there

in the soft

silver grey

of the dawn

sometimes

i forget –

the day you were gone

with only your scent

to remind me

of home

with only a fleeting

breath i might catch

left to the light

by the storm

sometimes

i remember

. . .