would a lifetime

be sufficient

for days I have to live

a moment come

ten thousand more

I plead

a sun beyond this aching

mornings to recall

– another touch

is all the time I need

with will to choose

as death refused –

some other grace

where graces lay –

the creeks will rise

the barn will fall away

somewhere

strangers gather

to the shoulder

down the lane –

and no one lives

no one cares

to wonder why

we came

why I linger

as love decided –

beyond what time

can prove

tis for this one

remembered –

another life

I’ve come

for you

. . .