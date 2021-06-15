would a lifetime
be sufficient
for days I have to live
a moment come
ten thousand more
I plead
a sun beyond this aching
mornings to recall
– another touch
is all the time I need
with will to choose
as death refused –
some other grace
where graces lay –
the creeks will rise
the barn will fall away
somewhere
strangers gather
to the shoulder
down the lane –
and no one lives
no one cares
to wonder why
we came
why I linger
as love decided –
beyond what time
can prove
tis for this one
remembered –
another life
I’ve come
for you
. . .